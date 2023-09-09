BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man who was a person of interest in a Blount County homicide and aggravated burglary that happened in Louisville Friday afternoon has been arrested, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday night, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said deputies brought Zachary Justin Hayes, 25, of Knoxville, to the Blount County Correctional Facility where he will be served with a warrant for aggravated burglary. BCSO said additional charges against Hayes could be forthcoming.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators are investigating Hayes in connection to a homicide that happened on Samples Road in Louisville

Hayes’ bond and court date were not available as of Saturday evening, BCSO said.

Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to a residence on Samples Road, where they found a 63-year-old woman dead.

The sheriff’s office’s investigation led investigators to Hayes as a suspect in the woman’s death, BCSO said. After investigators worked through the night, Hayes was arrested at his residence by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

BCSO said investigators are still continuing to investigate the case.