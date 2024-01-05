MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A blood drive was held in Blount County on Friday to help a young girl return home as she continues to battle a rare immune condition.

Molly Rader has been at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital fighting Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and has had to have several blood treatments daily as she works to return home.

Her teachers at Coulter Grove Intermediate School along with MEDIC Regional Blood Center hosted a blood drive at the school on Friday to help out. With Molly being a class favorite, they said the decision was a no-brainer.

“We’re just trying to provide a replacement to help the community. Not just local, but state and we know that giving blood is always important,” Kristin Gregory said. “So just helping out, giving whatever is needed has been really important for us.”

Molly’s mother, Amanda, is by her side in Cincinnati and said that her school’s gesture is heartwarming.

“It’s overwhelming and just makes me so proud to live where we live and the community that we live in,” Rader said. “Molly has had to have quite a bit of blood products on this journey that started back in December, and I really hadn’t really thought about just the importance of blood donation to the level of it directly impacting our family.”

As Molly is set to face a lengthy recovery battle, Rader and her family are leaning on their faith and community support as they look to get through this difficult time.

“That of course has been the foundation of how we’ve dealt with this but also just the support and love of our community and friends and family,” Rader said. “And complete strangers who just heard about our story on Facebook or other social media and have reached out and just been so encouraging and kind and generous.”

The same can be said for Molly’s teachers who are looking forward to welcoming her back with open arms.

“Being here without her has been not as bright,” Julie Vananda said. “It’s not as loving, it’s not as joyous because she just brings so much light and so much joy to our classroom and our community here.”

Rader shares those sentiments, as the family is also ready to celebrate a long-awaited victory.

“We’re very excited to be home and and to be back in East Tennessee,” Rader said. “Cincinnati’s great, they’ve been wonderful but there’s no place like home.”