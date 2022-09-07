MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — They say the third time’s a charm and for Deputy Lydia Sharp this holds true. After being in need of a heart transplant and having two hearts rejected by doctors right before going into surgery, she finally had a match.



On Saturday she had the surgery.



“It’s a big relief now that it’s over,” Sharp’s daughter, Brianna Wilson said. “Every day, just seeing my mom getting weaker and weaker by the day it really broke my heart to see her like that.”



Every day leading to the surgery was tough as well. Sharp coded three times 48 hours before her surgery was scheduled.



“I got a call from my Nana saying you need to get here immediately,” Wilson said. “I was scared, but I had to be strong for not only me but my brother.”

Now it’s all about recovery. Sharp is still at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville and is expected to be there for a few weeks. It’s a journey that Brianna knows will take time.



“She’s been okay, pain, of course, is a little too much for her, she’s not really used to that,” Wilson said.



Through it all, Wilson is happy that she’ll still get to spend even more time with her mom, even through this process of recuperation.



“It’s emotional because I’m not used to seeing her like this,” Wilson said. “She called me and told me that she’s proud of me for filling her steps with taking care of my brother, which I’m happy to do, I really wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Doctors plan to release Sharp in two weeks.