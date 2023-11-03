KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office needs help to locate a 26-year-old woman who was last seen in October.

Tyra Marie Grace, 26, has not been seen or heard from since she left her Winchester Drive residence in Walland on Thursday, October 24. She is 5’3″, approximately 130 pounds with brown eyes and short, dark brown/burgundy hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and white sweatpants. She left the residence on foot with no extra clothes, no cell phone, no identification, and no money. She does not have a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Family members report that she has hitchhiked in the past. Investigators said she had ties to Union County, Claiborne County, and Lee County, Virginia.

If you have any information, you’re asked to Blount County Sheriff’s Office Investigations at 865-273-5000. You may leave an anonymous tip 24 hours a day on the Crime Hotline at 865-273-5200. You can also leave a tip on the Sheriff’s Office website at www.bcso.com and link “Submit a Crime Tip” from the homepage.

Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s five people for every 100,000. Check this list of people missing from East Tennessee to see if you can help locate someone.