Roxy sports her new collar following her adoption by Cpl. Nitband from the Blount County Animal Center. (Blount County Sheriff’s Office)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Blount County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has a new K-9 friend keeping him and his family company.

Deputies encountered a woman with a puppy in a recent call for service, the sheriff’s office shared on Facebook. They say that because of circumstances, she wasn’t able to take care of the puppy, so she surrendered her to the Blount County Animal Center.

The puppy was kept at the animal center until recently when Cpl. Nick Nitzband adopted her. BCSO said he was one of the deputies who responded to the call when the puppy was surrendered.

Cpl. Nick Nitzband receives a kiss from Roxy following her adoption. (Blount County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputy Tim Pace snuggles Roxy after deputies encountered her during a recent citizen encounter. (Blount County Sheriff’s Office)

K-9 Bak (Blount County Sheriff’s Office)

Now, the puppy has been named Roxy by Nitzband’s kids, and she is settling into her new life according to BCSO.

“In a world and in times when there is too much bad news, we hope this makes you smile,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

Nitzband has served on patrol as a K-9 officer since 2015, although in December his partner K-9 Bak retired. Bak had been serving with the BCSO since 2012.