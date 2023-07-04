MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Blount County man was arrested after he allegedly shot fireworks in a home Sunday, starting a fire, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen V. Wallen, 43, was charged with arson and vandalism according to a police report.

Deputies arrived at the home in the 400 block of Clover Hill Road around 11 a.m. The house was reportedly covered in flames.

A witness on the scene told police that Wallen was shooting off fireworks in the residence and that he told Wallen to stop before he heard a final series of pops and smelled smoke inside the home, a police report says.

Stephen Wallen. (Blount County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said the witness exited the house and grabbed a garden hose, trying to put out the fire. Before long, however, the entire residence was engulfed in flames, the report says.

According to the police report, Wallen admitted to police that he was shooting fireworks off inside the home, but he was aiming them out the front door. He allegedly told police that he did not intend to set the residence on fire.

The report says Wallen was then detained and taken to the Blount County Jail without incident

Additionally, deputies noted in the report that they were told the house had been sold for $60,000 a few weeks ago. The new owner came to the scene and told deputies that he had given the previous owner, who was not Wallen, until Sunday, July 2 to move out.

The narrative in the report does not state why Wallen was at the home.