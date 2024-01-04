BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s office is warning the community about a new phone scam that has surfaced at the start of the year.

The scammer is leaving a professional-sounding voicemail from (865) 459-8980 and pretending to be Lt. James Perry from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office Civil Service Division.

The office does not have any such department nor has anyone named James Perry on its staff, according to BCSO. If you receive a phone call from a person claiming to be James Perry or in affiliation with the BCSO, immediately hang up.

The scammer also provides a website for additional information, which is the same scam as one that was reported in December.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and staff members may call individuals about routine matters, but they will never ask anyone to make payments or provide bank account information, gift cards, Green Dot Visa cards, bitcoin, or any other payment method over the phone.

It is important to remember that legitimate organizations will never ask someone to meet them at a random location to pay a fine. Scammers often generate calls from internet phone numbers and use spoofing techniques to make it appear as if they are calling from genuine organizations.

BCSO shared some tips to avoid falling prey to such scams:

Do not answer calls from unknown numbers.

Install a spam-blocking app on your phone.

Register your number on the “do not call” list by visiting https://www.donotcall.gov/ .

. Safeguard your personal information.

“Please advise your loved ones to stay alert and informed about phone scams to avoid falling victim to them,” the sheriff’s office added.