BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Blount County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is recovering from a surgery that required veterinarians to amputate her leg following a bone cancer diagnosis.

The sheriff’s office shared the news on Facebook, explaining that 9-year-old K-9 Daisy, a Bloodhound who helps with tracking people, underwent exploratory surgery on Tuesday after her handler, Sgt. Allen Russell, was informed of her diagnosis.

“Thankfully, it isn’t often we report disheartening news about the health of one of our deputies, but today we wanted to let you know that K-9 Daisy underwent surgery after her veterinarian diagnosed her with bone cancer,” BCSO said.

The surgery went well, but the veterinarians had to amputate her left front leg because they found a malignant tumor.

Fortunately, the veterinary team thinks that K-9 Daisy’s cancer had not spread any further. According to BCSO, K-9 Daisy is now resting at home with Sgt. Russell is taking care of her.

Credit: Blount County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Blount County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Blount County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Blount County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Russell is happy and optimistic about K-9 Daisy’s recovery. He says hopes she’ll return soon to start enjoying life and doing what she loves – helping people.

“K-9 Daisy, who is 9 years old, is a master tracker, and during her years of service to this community she and Sgt. Russell are responsible for tracking and locating many missing and wanted persons locally and statewide.” BCSO wrote

The sheriff’s office thanked Dr. Detweiler and the staff at the Townsend Animal Clinic for taking great care of K-9 Daisy and their other K-9s throughout the years. BCSO also asked the public to keep K-9 Daisy and Sgt. Russell in their thoughts and prayers.