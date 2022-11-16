MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County is now one of the few places Tennesseans can recycle glass in the state.

Glass recycling is the latest addition to the recycling options available in Blount County. As recycling began expanding in the county, leaders began hearing about the need for somewhere to recycle glass. According to Jeff Headrick, who oversees the recycling operations in Blount County, they discovered that the glass recycling byproduct could be used for highway projects.

Earlier this year, GP-1HD Andela Glass Pulverizer from Upstate New York was delivered to the Blount County Operations Center so that glass recycling could begin. The machine is able to process 10 tons of glass per hour. The byproduct created is variable in size as the pulverizer can create fine sand up to a 3/8th inch glass gravel with rounded edges.

To celebrate the new option, the public is invited to a ribbon cutting on November 17 at 10:00 a.m. at the Blount County Operations Center (1227 McArthur Road, Maryville, Tennessee).

Glass Mill (Photo via Blount County)

Andela Pulverizer (Photo via Blount County)

Crushed glass created by the pulverizer (Photo via Blount County)

Range of byproduct sizes (Photo via Blount County)

(Photo via Blount County)

Blount County Recycling Center (Photo via Blount County)

Those who want to recycle glass do not need to separate the glass by color or remove labels. The labels and any waste will be separated as the machine processes the glass through a rotary trammel screen.

The 3/8th inch glass gravel byproduct will be used in highway projects as a complement for “mix design for aggregate, shoulder stone, cold mix, pipe bedding, and underlay for walking trails” according to Blount County. The finer sanded material will be tested for use in the winter treatment of roads and to improve the reflectivity of road striping. The sanded product is also planned to be used in routing, landscaping, sandblasting, playgrounds and sand traps on golf courses.

The newly opened facility is already making its mark in Tennessee. According to Blount County, it has received awards from the East Tennessee Development District and the Tennessee County Highway Officials Association.