MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A California-based software company opened its newest and biggest campus in downtown Maryville on Wednesday.

IXsystems, company is behind TRUEnas software, which the company says is the world’s most deployed storage system. iXsystems is based in San Jose, California and Wednesday’s ribbon cutting marks their fourth location in Maryville, according to Senior Vice President Brett Davis.

The TrueNAS Innovation Center is the largest commercial office building in downtown Maryville and will host elements of all business functions.

Ribbon cutting for iXsystems’ new Maryville location. (WATE)

iXsystems Certification Lab in Maryville, Tennessee. (Photo vua iXsystems)

iXsystems’ new Maryville location (WATE)

“We love the community and have found it to be a great source of really talented individuals. We’re just excited to be introducing Eastern Tennessee to data freedom and open storage which is what we do,” said Brett Davis, executive vice president.

The new location is at the Old Ruby Tuesday building in Maryville. iXsystems say they share the building with gun manufacturer Smith and Wesson.

The new location includes an “advanced multi-petabyte data center for the R&D, design, and testing of new business-class TrueNAS storage systems” according to iXsystems.

“This is primarily what we call our TRUEnas Innovation Center. So, it’s really focused on our engineering teams and our customer support teams, but we have other functions here as well. Human resources functions here. We have some marketing, some sales, but it’s primarily research and development. We have a data center and a lab in the building as well,” said Davis.

Currently, between 60 and 70 people work in the building, but the company hopes to expand to more than 100 employees at this location in the coming years.