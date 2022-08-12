MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Deputy Lydia Sharp and her family have watched the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Tennessee Police Benevolent Association (TPBA) and their foundation come together to support her as receives a heart transplant.

“She is a very determined individual, there’s no doubt that her perseverance and determination will get her through this,” Capt. Keith Gregory of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said.

The TPBA and their foundation are working to raise funds to support the deputy through this time. It’s an effort Sharp’s children say they are grateful for.

“It’s great knowing that the people around you are there to support,” Sharp’s son, Daven Cozart said.

Sharp was diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure in May, but the complications with her heart began when she was pregnant with her son. Her condition seemingly improved until recently when doctors discovered that her heart ejection fraction was 10 percent, meaning her heart wasn’t pumping enough blood.

“We’ve just been coming back and forth to Nashville ever since then,” Sharp’s daughter, Brianna Wilson said. “It got worse and then they turned around and told us it was getting better but then she got sick again, so ever since then we’ve just been here in Nashville,” she said.

Two weeks ago, a bit of good news came after doctors informed Sharp that she would be getting a heart, leading her to her surgery Friday afternoon. Now her kids and second family in blue are waiting for her latest battle to be over.

“It’s always been us three,” Cozart said. “Our mother is like our best friend so it’s very emotional, but we’re all together.”

“I just can’t imagine life without her,” Wilson said.

Sharp shared the following statement with us before her surgery this afternoon:

Thanks to everyone who has prayed and all the concerns, especially from all of my brothers and sisters in blue.

TPBA and their foundation are collecting donations through this link. The foundation says that 100% of the money received will go to help with Sharp’s medical and family expenses.