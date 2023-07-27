LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a crash involving injuries happened Thursday in Louisville, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the 4200 block of Miser Station Road after one vehicle crashed around 7 p.m.
The BCSO asks the public to use an alternative route to allow deputies to investigate the crash.
The identity of the people (or person) involved is unknown, and the status of their injuries.
- 📲 Download the WATE 6 news app to stay updated on the go
- 📩 Sign up for WATE email alerts for breaking news sent to your inbox
- 🚨 Find today’s top stories on WATE.com for Knoxville, TN and all of East Tennessee
The BCSO posted on Facebook, “We will update this post when deputies have completed their investigation and cleared the area.”
The story will be updated once we get more information.