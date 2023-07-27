LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a crash involving injuries happened Thursday in Louisville, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 4200 block of Miser Station Road after one vehicle crashed around 7 p.m.

The BCSO asks the public to use an alternative route to allow deputies to investigate the crash.

The identity of the people (or person) involved is unknown, and the status of their injuries.

The BCSO posted on Facebook, “We will update this post when deputies have completed their investigation and cleared the area.”

The story will be updated once we get more information.