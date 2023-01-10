Crews working to extinguish fire in Maryville on Huffstetler Road on Jan. 10. (WATE Staff)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are working on a structure fire in Blount County Tuesday, according to Chief Doug McClanahan.

Blount County Fire Department has responded to the home on the 700 block of Huffstetler Road that was reportedly on fire around 4 p.m.

The area is near Carpenters Middle School and Carpenters Elementary School.

WATE is on the way to the scene. The Blount County deputies are helping with traffic control and have part of the road shutdown in an effort to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

