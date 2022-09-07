BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee teacher received the opportunity to ride with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The Smoky Mountain Air Show is back in town after a six-year absence since its last show in 2016. Crews are setting up for the big weekend and some of the aircraft have made their way to the air base.

Cumberland County High School teacher Jon Hall not only got to see a Blue Angles jet arrive at the airbase but got an up close and personal preview of what to expect this weekend.

“This smile’s going to be on my face forever,” he said at the Tennessee Air National Guard Base after just having a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Hall was the principal at Cumberland County High School for eight years, that’s until they added a new program to their curriculum.

“I teach aviation,” he said. “It’s a new program that we got at our school. We got a grant. We’re about a year and a half into our grant. So, we were able to purchase a lot of equipment, we have simulators, we actually have kids working on their private pilot’s license through school.”

Hall has a private pilot’s license and Cumberland County High School’s mascot just so happens to be the jets.

The school has two retired jets on campus. One is an old Blue Angels jet that the school is working to restore.

“One of the guys, who’s working with me on our Blue Angels Restoration Project, is Tray Meadows. Tray just retired from the Marine Core after 35 years. He actually is the air show coordinator here,” Hall said.

His friend nominated Hall to fly with the Blue Angels and today that dream came true.

“We did the 2G maneuver to kind of feel it out a bit and then we moved to 4G’s and then to 6G’s, and then by then you had to practice some of the breathing that Cam had shown me,” Hall said.

“[I] never blacked out,” he continued. “I did get some tunnel vision for just a little bit on a couple of maneuvers. We did some aileron rolls; we did some loops; some split S’s. I mean it was just amazing. We got up to 7.4 G’s.”

It’s an experience he said he’ll never forget, “Taking off in my Cessna is never going to be the same again.”

The Blue Angels will be flying at around 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Hall said he wants his students to take away from this experience that you can do anything you set your mind to and work hard at.

He’ll be able to show his students some of the footage that was taken while he was in the jet and use it as a practicing tool in his classroom.