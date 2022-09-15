KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kingdom Design Ministries, a Blount County nonprofit, is getting ready for their biggest fundraiser of the year, Dancing with the Stars.

The 2022 dancers are raising money to help children who have experienced devastation. All of the funds raised will go to creating dream room makeovers for these children and their caretakers. The rooms will be donated at no charge to improve the child’s quality of life by providing long-term solutions focusing on health and wellness according to the Blount Chamber of Commerce.

On September 27, people will be able to watch the contestants take to the stage in the Clayton Center for Arts and compete. The theme for this year’s event is Out of This World. Tickets are $50 for adults and $20 for children. In addition from now until the competition, people can vote for their favorite dancer and every dollar donated equals one vote.

This year features six teams of dancers. A panel of judges will critique the dances and decide who will win the Judges’ Choice. In addition, ADU dancers Ashley Blair and Brooklyn Norris from Maryville High School will give a special performance during the event.

Last year’s event earned more than $90,000. The money raised during this year’s event will help support Kingdon Design Ministries’ mission for 2023. To learn more about the event, click here.