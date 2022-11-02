MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — DENSO and officials with partnering groups including the Tennessee Valley Authority broke ground on an upcoming solar farm in Maryville on Wednesday.

The solar project will help power DENSO’s Maryville facility. DENSO is expected to receive a portion of the renewable energy generated by four planned solar power plants and it all starts with one located on DENSO’s Maryville campus where officials broke ground.

The solar farm is the first of four solar production facilities that the group plans to bring online in Tennessee, according to a news release, which “will support their broader efforts to expand clean energy use not only in DENSO operations, but also in surrounding communities.”

The partnership includes DENSO, TVA, Silicon Ranch, and the City of Maryville Electric Department. The solar facility will be located near DENSO’s campus along Robert C. Jackson Drive.

Over the summer, the Maryville City Council approved contracts between Maryville Electric and independent power producer Silicon Ranch for a total of 10.5 megawatts of solar energy under TVA’s Generation Flexibility program – a portion of which will help with DENSO’s local operations.

Officials also say that in addition to its role in the three solar projects under TVA’s Generation Flexibility program, DENSO will also participate in TVA’s Green Invest program through a fourth Silicon Ranch facility.

Silicon Ranch Corporation was founded in 2011 and is one of the largest independent power producers in the country, with a portfolio that includes more than five gigawatts of solar and battery storage systems that are contracted, under construction, or operating across the U.S. and Canada.

