MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local Powerball player tripled their winnings on July 3 from $50,000 to $150,000 at a Maryville convenience store.

The ticket was sold at E-Z Stop Food Mart located at 2028 E. Hunt Road.

According to the news release, the winner matched four out of five balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. Since the winner chose the “Power Play” feature for an extra $1 — and the Power Play number drawn was 3 — the prize increased to $150,000.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation said they will not release any additional information until the prize is claimed.

The corporation said it operates based on the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. They have raised more than $6.7 billion to fund designated education programs.

For more information, visit tnlottery.com.