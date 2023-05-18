SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify the driver who left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run Sunday afternoon in Seymour.

Deputies responded to a crash on Cunningham Road West just after 3 p.m. on May 14 where a witness reported seeing a late model, blue full-size Ford pickup truck leaving the scene.

Charles R. Clark, 75, of Kodak, was taken to UT Medical Center where he died Wednesday. His wife, Theresa Clark, 71, was treated for minor injuries.

Investigators said Clark was traveling east when the westbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck Clark’s vehicle. A witness from a nearby residence told deputies he saw the pickup truck drive off following the crash.

Anyone with any information about the crash or the driver of the blue Ford pick-up truck is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Office at 865-273-5136.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.