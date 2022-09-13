MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Publix is stepping up to hunger action month by donating $5.6 million to over 300 food banks, with over $225,000 going to a local food bank.

September is Hunger Action Month, which is a nationwide effort to inspire people to act and raise awareness of hunger in the United States. Feeding America estimates over 38 million people in the United States are facing hunger, breaking down to 1 in 8 adults and 1 in 6 children.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Tennessee received a $235,000 grant from Publix Super Markets Charities in support of Hunger Action Month. Nationwide, Publix Super Markets Charities announced a $5.6 million donation to 328 Feeding America Food Banks.

“We truly appreciate Publix Super Markets Charities’ support of Second Harvest. Gifts like this are tremendously helpful to our mission of ending hunger in East Tennessee,” said Elaine Streno, Executive Director of Second Harvest Food Bank.

Between September 12 and 18, nearly 6,300 Publix stores across seven states will volunteer with 205 food banks, pantries, and other non-profit organizations focused on hunger relief as a part of Hunger Action Month.

“As a food retailer, we believe our greatest opportunity to give back is in helping to alleviate hunger,” said Mike Skehan, District Manager of Publix Super Markets. “Locally, more than 90 Publix associates will be supporting Second Harvest Food Bank to ensure our neighbors are fed.”

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is a member of Feeding America and has been working to feed East Tennesseans facing hunger since 1982. In 2021, Second Harvest distributed over 22 million pounds of food across 18 counties through multiple feeding programs and more than 630 community partners. For a full list of supported pantries, click here. For more information about how to donate, volunteer, or support Second Harvest Food Bank, visit their website.