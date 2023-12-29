KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a helicopter crash in Walland according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the FAA, a Bell 206 helicopter landed in a field near Walland around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28. The helicopter reportedly experienced an engine oil pressure and temperature issue causing engine failure.

A report from the FAA said the plane’s tail boom was snapped due to the forced landing.

A spokesman for the FAA added that six people were on board. No property damage or injuries were reported.

According to the FAA Registry, the helicopter was owned by RotorPro, LLC, an aircraft dealership in Sevierville. Flight records via FlightAware show that the plane took off around 12:30 p.m. near Sevierville.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with additional information.