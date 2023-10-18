BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man who was last seen by family members in February, according to a social media post made by the sheriff’s office.

Michael Dwight Hurst, 66, was reported missing this month, and his family told deputies that they had not seen or heard from him since February 23, 2023. According to his family members, it is not unusual for him to go for this long without contacting them, the sheriff’s office explained.

Hurst does not have a vehicle or a cell phone. His last known address was on the 3000 block of Samples Road in Louisville.

Investigators said Hurst was last seen wearing a denim jacket, and a dark shirt layered with a dark plaid shirt, shown in a photo included in the post.

Michael Dwight Hurst. (Blount County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone who has seen Hurst since February 23 or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office Investigations unit during normal business hours at 865-273-5001 or call Blount County Communications non-emergency line at 865-983-3620.

Additionally, citizens can submit an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s office’s website by clicking the “Submit a Crime Tip” tab.

