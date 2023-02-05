ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — A fatal multi-vehicle crash shut down lanes on a highway in Alcoa Sunday, according to Alcoa Police Department.

Alcoa Police Department and Alcoa Fire Department responded to a crash on Alcoa Highway and Wheeler Road involving two vehicles around 1 p.m.

According to Emily Assenmacher with Alcoa Police Department, there was one fatality, one person in critical condition and two people in serious condition.

Northbound traffic is being diverted around Wheeler Road (through Singleton Station Road) and southbound traffic is being diverted through Topside Road.

Alcoa police are currently on the scene.