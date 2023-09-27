KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire at a cemetery in Maryville.

A 911 call came in around 2 p.m. about a fire in the chapel area of the cremation memorial at Grandview Cemetery in Maryville. The fire chief said there was heavy smoke when they showed up but fire crews were able to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other buildings.

“There’s quite a bit of structure damage, more in the attic. The crypt appears to be okay. That’s the good thing and thank the good lord no one got hurt today,” said Chief Doug McClanahan.

He added that the fire appeared to be accidental, but as a precaution, the sheriff’s office is investigating what caused the fire.

No one was injured in the fire, but there was damage to the cremation memorial.