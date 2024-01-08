MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a two-year-old girl was killed in a house fire Sunday, Blount County firefighters are leaning on each other for support.

The house fire happened Sunday morning on Old Whites Mill Road. A total of three people were taken to the hospital, including the toddler.

Blount County Fire Protection District Chief Doug McClanahan was on scene Sunday morning.

“When I heard the call go out, I just had that gut feeling that this was not going to be a good fire,” he said. “I don’t know why but I just felt like that and a short time later they said there was a baby that was in the house that they weren’t able to get out.”

When they arrived at the home, the scene was daunting.

“When we got there, they made a report of about 50% involved, and that means there’s flames and smoke showing, so it’s a very hot fire and a bad, dangerous situation, but our guys didn’t hesitate,” McClanahan said.

Once they got word that the child didn’t make it, the sense of tragedy kicked in. A feeling that some firefighters know all too well.

“There’s not one of us that’s been around bad calls that hasn’t cried. Emotions are all over the place. One minute you’re good, one minute you’re not,” McClanahan said.

Those who respond to these calls lean often lean on each other for support.

“We check on each other quite frequently. I mean, we talked to each other a lot yesterday. We have a Monday morning devotion and a lot of the guys were here to talk. We’re having a debriefing team coming in tomorrow night to talk with everybody,” he said.

No matter how long he’s served at the department, McClanahan said it never gets easier losing a child in a fire.

“It’s tough because you’ll never forget. A lot of folks want to ask us, ‘what’s the worst you’ve ever seen?’ and we won’t talk about it. We carry that mental picture with us forever,” he said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been identified.