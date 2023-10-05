LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters with responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex in Louisville Thursday evening, according to the Blount County Fire Protection District.

Blount County Fire Department Deputy Chief Jerry Philips said that crews responded to a fire at the Meadowland Townhouses, which are located around the 3600 block of Wrights Ferry Road, at 5:36 p.m.

The fire was under control in 25 minutes according to Captain Jason Stinnett, who said the fire started on the back porch area of one of the apartments before spreading into the attic. In total, seven apartments were affected by the fire, but everyone who was there was able to get out safely, Stinnett said. One dog was taken from a lower apartment.

An estimated 35 firefighters were on the scene helping to battle the flames. As of 7:30 p.m., Stinnett said they were beginning to pack up, but some crewmembers will remain on the scene to make sure there are no flare-ups.

Photos shared by a viewer with WATE show what appears to be flames covering the back deck and roof of one of the apartments as crews work to contain the blaze.

Phillips initially said that there are 10 fire trucks at the scene, and the Alcoa Fire Department was assisting with the fire.

