MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new policy at Foothills Mall in Maryville is restricting when those under 18 can hang out at the shopping center without an adult.

After 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over the age of 21, according to a policy on the mall’s website dated Sept. 2, 2022. The mall said in a release that the new policy is keeping with industry practices.

According to the policy, security will begin monitoring those who are entering the property at 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings, and anyone who appears to be under the age of 18 will be required to show a photo ID with their date of birth. Anyone who appears to be younger than 18 and is not with a guardian and cannot show a photo ID will be asked to leave the property.

The policy will apply to all mall interior common areas, such as walkways and service corridors, and will reinforce the mall’s policy against loitering in the parking areas. The policy does not affect visitors in anchor tenants and the AMC 12 theater the release says. Anchor tenants typically refer to the largest stores in a mall, but the exact definition or list was not included in the release.

It does make an exception for those who are under 18 that work at the mall. They do not have to be accompanied by an adult, but they will have to show proof that they work in the mall. “Youth employees” are only allowed to go directly to their job and must leave the mall at the end of their shifts.

One parent over 21 may escort all of their children and may escort up to three youths, one of which must be the child of the parent or guardian.

Unescorted youth will be asked to be picked up by a parent or legal guardian and leave the property after 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The policy states that those in violation of the new policy or code of conduct who refuse to leave when asked by mall security officers may be prosecuted for trespassing.

“Teens are welcome to shop at the mall on Friday and Saturday nights,” said Foothills Mall General Manager, Tia Spires. “We are only asking that these young people shop with a parent or guardian who is 21 years of age or older during 8 of the total 66 shopping hours the mall is open each week.”

While the policy is currently limited to Friday and Saturday evenings, a mall release states, “The Youth Escort Policy can be implemented at any other time when it is deemed appropriate or necessary by management, security, and or local authorities.” View the full policy here.

The mall is open 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon through 6 p.m. on Sundays.