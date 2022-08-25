TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — A giant duck in Townsend has left some people confused. The duck appeared at the Cades Cove Jeep Outpost where the Jeeps Takeover Townsend event is happening from August 25-28.

The Giant Duck at Cades Cove Jeep Outpost (Tim McQuain)

A picture of the giant duck was shared on a Facebook group, where many quickly responded that the duck was a part of the event happening at the Jeep Outpost and that rubber ducks are associated with jeeps for a special reason.

“Jeep Ducking began in Ontario in 2020 during COVID when a Jeep owner decided to do something to brighten both her and a stranger’s day. She went and bought a rubber ducky, and put the duck on a nearby Jeep. Ducking simply refers to placing a rubber ducky on another Jeep they like.” one Facebook user wrote.

Others shared that it can be a way for jeep fanatics to share with another jeep owner that they have a nice ride.

Allison Parliament started Jeep Ducking, according to cartalk.com, as a simple joke with her friend, but the ducking went viral and Parliament became a celebrity of sorts.

The game of delightful surprise has gotten large enough that a Facebook group designated to the ducking fun was created, called Duck Duck Jeep, and it now has over 49,000 members. Other groups have been made since for more localized areas, including some for Tennessee.

The ducks can range from simple, classic, yellow rubber ducks to much more elaborate ducks with creative themes.

Some duck jeep players have even gone as far as to track where jeeps have been ducked on a Ducked Jeeps Locator map.

The Jeep invasion ends on Sunday but those looking to meet the person who started it all should plan to attend the event on Friday. From 12-3 p.m. There will be a meet and greet with Duck Duck Jeep founder Allison Parliament.