LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — About a month after a devastating fire broke out at the Green Acres Flea Market in Blount County, leaders have announced a reopening date for the first weekend of July.

“Thank you to all of our loyal customers, vendors, and community for your patience during a difficult time,” a social media post from the flea market’s page states. “We are excited to announce that we will be reopening this Saturday and Sunday, July 1st and 2nd.”

On Saturday, June 3 crews with the Blount County Fire Department battled a blaze that spread to multiple vendors and buildings at the flea market. Crews had responded just before 8 p.m. that night and were able to get the fire under control by Sunday morning. There were no known injuries.

Since then, Green Acres Flea Market has said their cleanup crew and manager have done a great job getting everything ready again for the anticipated reopening.

Green Acres Flea Market will be open this upcoming weekend, July 1-2. Details shared by the flea market are below:

“Vendors, you can fill up the approximately 350 recently painted spaces. Customers, you can come out and show your love and support for our hard-working, dedicated vendors. The goal is to fill the place up this weekend and in the upcoming weekends. Let’s try to make some good out of a bad situation and come together as one big, united family. We would like to get Saturdays back to the busy day it was in past years. So, we will continue to let daily vendors set up for free on Saturday for the foreseeable future. Also, food trucks can set up for half price, $50, on Saturday. On Sunday, daily spots are $20, $25 for the front row. Food trucks are $100 on Sunday. We welcome all vendors, new and old to the market.”

Green Acres Flea Market was started in the 1970s and has been a multigeneration family business in the area.