MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young children in Blount County have the chance to receive a call from Santa on Dec. 8 as he prepares to get ready for his Christmas flight.

Blount County residents between the ages of three and six years old can sign up to receive a free phone call from Santa Clause thanks to the help of volunteers with the Maryville-Alcoa Civitan Club.

Volunteers can help by providing special phone lines from the North Pole, according to the Blount County Parks and Rec website.

All phone calls will be made between 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Adults can register the children in their family to receive a call by registering by filling out the form found here, and either mailing it or delivering it to the Parks & Recreation office on Everett High Road by Dec. 5.