MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Indiana man accused of shooting a family member is in the custody of U.S. Marshals following a brief chase Monday evening in Blount County.

Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincy is wanted in Knox County, Indiana after investigators say he shot a family member twice with a handgun during a domestic dispute.

On Monday, U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force said they received a tip that Carter-Mincy was hiding out in West Maryville

Shawn Curtis Carter Mincey. (Courtesy of Blount County Sheriff’s Office)

After a “brief” investigation, members of the task force found Carter-Mincy inside a truck parked in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of Old Glory Road in Maryville.

Around 8 p.m., the officers attempted a felony stop. Task force members claim Carter-Mincy ignored verbal commands and fled the scene onto Highway 129, according to a press release.

“After a few minutes of evading law enforcement, Carter-Mincy attempted to drive through a field near Middle Settlements Rd. and Cimarron Street but got stuck in the mud,” said a press release from David Jolley, US Marshal in the Eastern District of Tennessee.

The task force members and Blount County deputies took Carter-Mincy into custody. He is charged with aggravated battery with substantial risk of death, unlawful carrying of a handgun (which was a prior conviction) and residential entry break and enter dwelling.

Carter-Mincy also now has felony charges of reckless endangerment and evading arrest charges out of Blount County, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Carter-Mincy was booked into Blount County Jail with a $20,000 bond.