KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a father shot and killed his adult son at a Louisville residence on Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies and Alcoa Police officers responded to a call about a shooting at a home on Scenic Hill Drive around 5 p.m. yesterday in Louisville. Deputies meet with James Delaney, 67, who told them he shot his son, 22-year-old Thomas Delaney.

James Delaney told deputies his son had pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him, the sheriff’s office said.

No criminal charges are pending at the time, but deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Lifesaving measures were started on the 22-year-old by officers before he was taken to the UT Medical Center but the sheriff’s office said those efforts were not successful. The 22-year-old died a short time later.

Both of the men lived in the home according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.