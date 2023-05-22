MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators including the Blount County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene of a crash late Sunday that had shut down an intersection on Sevierville Road.

According to BCSO, northbound U.S. Highway 411/Sevierville Road at Raintree Drive was shut down due to a serious crash involving at least three vehicles.

Drivers were encouraged to find alternate routes while first responders worked the scene. It was unclear if there were any confirmed fatalities, according to a BCSO spokesperson.

BCSO made a social media post around 7:20 p.m. Sunday advising of the crash; the roadway reopened a few hours later.