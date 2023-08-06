MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 53-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Maryville Sunday afternoon, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that the man was riding his bike on Farris Road, near Rafer Avenue before 3 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle.

He was taken to the Blount Memorial Hospital by an ambulance, however, he reportedly did not survive his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

The road was blocked as the BCSO works on the investigation. The sheriff’s office has posted an update around 4:55 p.m. saying that the road is now open.