KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man accused of tying up two teens while robbing a Blount County home has now been indicted by a grand jury.

Michael Murrell, 35, was arrested in January after law enforcement in Blount County said conducted an armed robbery of a Walland home. Investigators said Murrell held two teens who lived at the home at gunpoint, tied them up and left them in a bathroom while robbing the residence.

One of the teens was eventually able to free his hands and go to a neighbor for help.

Murrell faces charges of especially aggravated kidnapping aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Deputies were told Murrell had lived at the residence for a short time until November 2021 when he was caught stealing from the home. The teens also told investigators they suspected the assailant was Murrell based on recognizing his voice, body stature and clothes worn during the crime.