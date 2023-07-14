ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are searching for a man accused of nearly hitting an officer during a police pursuit Thursday night according to an incident report from the Alcoa Police Department.

The pursuit began just before 10 p.m. when police responded to a reported assault at the Alcoa Duck Pond. The incident report said dispatch told officers that Kyler Hicks, 18, of Maryville who was driving a white Kia Optima, was impaired and had a firearm.

According to the report’s narrative, the chase began after Hicks nearly hit an officer head-on and was “all over the roadway.”

The officer’s narrative said the chase went from Hall Road to northbound Alcoa Highway, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. According to the report, at some point, Hicks allegedly sideswiped another vehicle on Airport Highway. The pursuit continued into Knox County before officers lost sight of Hicks’ vehicle and ended the pursuit, according to the report.

During their investigation, officers found out that before the chase, Hicks allegedly had an argument with his girlfriend, according to the report. Hicks’ girlfriend told police that as the argument escalated, Hicks punched her in the face multiple times.

Witnesses on the scene confirmed the woman’s story, and one told police that when they attempted to confront Hicks, he screamed racial slurs, got into the Kia Optima and sped off before coming back at attempting to run over them, the report claims. According to the narrative, the witness said they had to run out of the way into a bed of rocks to avoid being hit and Hicks nearly struck a vehicle with a family inside.

Police say around 15 people were in the immediate area of the vehicle that was nearly struck.

According to Alcoa Police, Hicks was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, reckless endangerment with a motor vehicle, domestic assault, and felony evading. Alcoa police says anyone with information leading to Hick’s arrest is asked to contact the department at (865) 981-4111.