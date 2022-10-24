MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Student-athletes at Maryville College are on a mission through what’s called the 20 for 22 Fundraising Campaign.

It sounds pretty simple, but it makes a big difference: each student-athlete asks 20 people for 20 dollars. The money will go directly to the coach’s budget for extras benefiting their athletes.

Football may be an anchor sport at Maryville College, but did you know, the school has 16 varsity sports? From men’s and women’s soccer to volleyball to basketball and baseball; plus, a brand-new addition at the school is the men’s and women’s track and field program.

Athletic Director Sara Quatrocky said, “it’s very exciting. It keeps us busy.”

Being involved in a sport is more than a game or match. That’s where the 20 for 22 fundraising program comes in.

“As soon as we close the campaign,” Quatrocky said, “those funds go directly into the budget of the coaches and the students. They know what they’re fundraising for whether it’s special gear or that trip they get to go on, a Spring Break trip or a holiday trip.”

The 20 for 22 campaign is also getting a lot of support from people who know the campus well, from alums to members of the community.

“It’s just really a great place where so many people care,” Quatrocky said.

Speaking of community support, the Garza Law Firm has donated $4,000 to Maryville College’s 20 for 22 campaign.