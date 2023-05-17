MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been charged after a vehicle crashed into a Maryville bar on Tuesday.

According to an incident report, the crash happened around 1:34 p.m. at the Diamondjack Wine Bar on West Broadway. The business posted photos of the damage to the building.

The driver was identified as John K. Daniel, 56.

In the report, the driver drove straight into the front of the building. The report said in addition to the building, the vehicle struck a curb, a utility pole, a building, a fence and outdoor furniture. Maryville Police believe he had been drinking prior to the incident.

Daniel was charged with driving under the influence. There were no reports of injuries.

“Today someone crashed into our building at our Maryville location. Luckily, no one was working at the time and no one was hurt. But we are incredibly disappointed. It is our plan to close until repairs can be made. We will try to update regularly as we navigate reopening. Thank you for your understanding and patience,” Diamondjack Wine Bar posted on Facebook.