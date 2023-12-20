MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man has been charged with homicide and accused of stabbing and killing his father Tuesday afternoon, according to the Maryville Police Department.

On Tuesday around 1:45 p.m., Maryville Police officers responded to a home on Old Niles Ferry Road because of a report of an “unconscious individual.” When they arrived, they found a man dead in his bedroom with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, the department said.

The victim was identified as David Anthony Mills, 58.

Mills’ son, David Alexander Mills, 29, was identified by detectives as a person of interest. Around 2:45 p.m., officers located David Alexander Mills near Associated Boulevard in Alcoa.

David Alexander Mills. (Blount County Sheriff’s Office)

After a short pursuit, David Alexander Mills was safely taken into custody and transported to the Blount County Correction Facility, Maryville Police reported. An arrest warrant says David Alexander Mills was charged with criminal homicide. His bail was set at $1,000,000.

An autopsy was scheduled for David Anthony Mills’ body at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center Wednesday morning, Maryville Police said.

David Alexander Mills is scheduled to appear in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.