KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after he reportedly fired a gun toward a family member.

On January 7, at approximately 1:35 a.m., the Maryville Police Department responded to a residence on Brookside Avenue regarding an assault. According to an incident report, a witness told police he had audio and visual footage of Jesse James Joseph Mckeehan, 18, firing a deadly weapon at his father.

Upon arrival, the officers said they could hear an active verbal argument inside the residence, and when attempting to gain entry, all doors to the residence were locked. Officers said they got Mckeekan to answer the door and had him step outside.

The witness reportedly sent the surveillance footage to police, and officers said they could see McKeekan standing in the living room near the entry door and pointing the handgun at his father. In the report, officers added that they saw the gun’s laser move when the gun was fired and heard the shot.

The residence owner consented to a search of the residence. Accoridng to the report, the search located multiple weapons, drugs, paraphernalia, and cash in Mckeehan’s room. The report added that the round or the spent casing was not recovered, however, all weapons located on the scene were removed and placed into MPD evidence.

Mckeehan is facing several charges including attempted first-degree murder, possession of a prohibited firearm and aggravated assault.