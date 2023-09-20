MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man is facing charges after a stabbing left one person dead and another injured early Tuesday morning, according to the Maryville Police Department.

Officers arrived to the scene of the stabbing around 3:30 a.m. at a home on Southview Drive. When they arrived, they found John Salvati Jr., 74, with life-threatening injuries and another man who had sustained several stab wounds when he tried to stop Bryan Terrence Noble, 34, from stabbing Salvati, according to Maryville Police.

Salvati was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Knox County Regional Forensic Center’s preliminary autopsy results indicated that Salvati’s stab wounds were consistent with homicide, MPD said.

Bryan Terrence Noble, 34, of Maryville. (Blount County Sheriff’s Office)

Police officers found Noble a short time after the stabbing took place with the help of a K-9, and he was taken into custody on charges of Criminal Homicide and Attempted Criminal Homicide, the police department said.

Noble is scheduled to appear in the Blount County General Sessions County on September 26. He is being held on bonds totaling $1.25 million.