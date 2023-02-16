MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man who was struck and killed by a train in Blount County earlier this week has been identified by The Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff James Lee Berrong said Thursday that Daniel L. George, 30, of South Old Glory Road, died after he was hit by the train on Monday, Feb. 13.

Investigators determined that George was walking along the railroad tracks on South Old Glory Road near Keith Road when he was struck by a train operated by CSX. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies responded to the area just before 4 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy on George will be performed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.