KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of a woman killed in an August 2022 murder-suicide is suing the providers of a GPS monitor, claiming they did not monitor and respond accordingly when the man who killed her daughter cut off his monitor less than 12 hours before arriving at her Maryville apartment.

The lawsuit was filed in the Blount County Circuit Court on June 28. In the document obtained by WATE, Carolyn Stull, the mother of Christina Costa, claims that the defendants, including Tennessee Recovery & Monitoring Co., a named employee, and others, failed to investigate, supervise, and control the actions of Sam Olea as they had the obligation and “alleged ability” to do.

The document says around three weeks before Costa’s murder, Olea was arrested for assaulting Costa, who he was in a romantic relationship with, in her apartment. The Blount County Probation Office (BCPO) recommended Olea use a GPS monitoring device as a condition of his release. The device was to be monitored by Tennessee Recovery & Monitoring. The monitoring service allegedly claimed online that it had employees providing 24/7 monitoring, however, they were understaffed, according to the lawsuit.

On Friday, August 19, 2022, just before 3:30 p.m., the suit claims Olea cut off his GPS monitor, and the device sent a tamper warning to Costa and the defendants. Costa called the Blount County District Attorney and left a voicemail saying that she had received the alert. This information was shared with the BCPO, but Tennessee Recovery & Monitoring did not answer calls when the probation office and Costa tried to call them, the document says.

Among other issues alleged, the lawsuit claims Tennessee Recovery & Monitoring employees only work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. While the alert was sent during these hours, the employee who was supposed to be monitoring the devices allegedly went home sick and no one replaced her. No employee responded to the tamper alert, the lawsuit claims.

It further alleges there was one employee who was supposed to monitor the devices after hours, but they were on vacation and no one else was told to monitor the devices after hours.

The lawsuit says around 2 a.m., August 20, less than 12 hours after the GPS monitor was cut off and the tampering alert was sent, Olea broke into Costa’s apartment, tortured her by setting her on fire, and shot her multiple times.

A previous report says a trail of gasoline stretching from the elevator entrance into Costa’s residence was found by investigators. The lawsuit claims that Olea had tried to burn down the entire Regal Towers apartment complex before he killed himself.

Costa’s mother claims in the lawsuit that if the defendants had taken the required and expected actions when the tampering alerts happened, Olea would have been arrested and Costa would have been safe from harm.

Read the lawsuit below.

The lawsuit says Costa’s mother is suing for up to $10,500,000 for her mental and physical suffering and the defendants’ “reckless and fraudulent conduct.”