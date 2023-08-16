KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A nonprofit is celebrating the creation of a much-needed affordable housing opportunity in Maryville.

On August 16, Foothills Community Development Corporation held an open house and ribbon cutting for a nearly completed home that has been developed through the organization’s Homeownership Program.

“As housing costs continue to rise in our region, it is important to recognize that affordable housing opportunities like this can still be created,” said FCDC Executive Director Bobby Eason. “With support from the community and local government, the creation of affordable homes such as this can be expanded upon to extend these opportunities to the thousands of local households that desperately need them.”

The organization’s Homeownership Program gives people the chance to buy a new or renovated home using an affordable home loan or get pre-qualified for a low-interest mortgage which can be used to buy on the open market. The program also supports the development, construction and financing of new affordable homes.

The home celebrated on Wednesday was FCDC’s first home in many years to be finished, but Eason hopes it is the first of many more to come.

“After we finish this house and get this house closed upon, we planned three more homes in our Heritage Crossing subdivision, which is a previous subdivision where we still have some vacant lots. So we’ll be starting those three builds here in the next few months as soon as we get through the permit process and get buyers qualified. We’ve got three more and more on the way after that,” said Eason.

FCDC is accepting applications for its Homeownership Program. Those interested should call 865-233-8692 or email bobby@foothillscdc.org.

“There’s no reason to not reach out and just see if you qualify and see if we can help you get into a home,” said Eason.

The nonprofit is headquartered in Maryville and works to provide affordable housing opportunities to Blount, Sevier, Loudon, and Monroe counties.