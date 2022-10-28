MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was injured after being hit by a truck Thursday morning in Maryville according to Maryville Police.

MPD said a truck was going west on East Broadway Avenue when a pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk and into the roadway, attempting to cross East Broadway. This is when the truck struck and injured the pedestrian according to police.

A witness from the vehicle in front of the truck told police the pedestrian crossed right after he went by, despite the truck right behind his vehicle. Police added that the sun was “in the eyes of westbound traffic at the time of this collision.”

The pedestrian, a 32-year-old Louisville man, was taken to UT Medical Center. Police say he is in stable condition as of Friday.