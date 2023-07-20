MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville High School football player and upcoming senior earned a perfect score on the ACT. He’s hoping this score will help him achieve his goal of going to the Air Force Academy.

Levi French shared that it was his goal to earn the perfect score, but the first time he took the test, he fell short by two points earning a 34. So after some more practicing, he tried again in March and earned a perfect score.

“I’m very pleased to have gotten it and it was definitely a goal,” said French. “After I took it the first time and that helped me bring my score up. So, I put a lot of preparation into it,”

French hopes to use his perfect score to help him achieve his dream of attending the Air Force Academy and becoming a fighter pilot. Currently, he is seeking a nomination from Representative Tim Burchett so that he can be considered for admission to the academy.

“I’m seeking a nomination from Congressman Burchett, and so if he gives me a nomination, then I’ll apply to the Academy and then they’ll accept me or not. So, we’ll see,” said French.

Levi French with his parents, Matthew and Mandy French. (Photo via Mandy French)

Costa Rica Trip with Maryville Coaches And Football Players (Photo via Mandy French)

Costa Rica Trip with Maryville Coaches And Football Players (Photo via Mandy French)

Flying lessons at McGhee Tyson with his uncle, Jesse Jahn, an Air Force Academy grad and former A10 pilot in the Air Force. (Photo via Mandy French)

Standing in front of a F4 static display at the Air Force Academy (Photo via Mandy French)

Standing in front of a photo of his dad at the Air Force Academy when he served as Cadet Wing Commander (Photo via Mandy French)

At a leadership conference in Colorado with leaders serving throughout the Air Force and Space Force. (Photo via Mandy French)

Standing in front on one of his favorite WWII fighter planes, the P-40 Warhawk at the National Museum of the USAF in Dayton, OH (Photo via Mandy French)

One reason, he is aiming to go to the academy is to carry on his family’s legacy. His father, uncle and cousin are all Air Force Academy graduates. His father is a also former F15 pilot for the Air Force and his uncle is a former A10 pilot for the Air Force.

“It would be awesome to carry on the family legacy and I just want to be a warfighter and I want to be a fighter pilot. So, that’s the end goal,” said French.

He is also on the Maryville High School Football Team as a safety. He said being on the team has helped him prepare for a future in the military.

“The academy is really looking for a well-rounded individual and athletics are a big part of life in the military and it’s something I enjoy. It’s definitely made me more disciplined and it’s taught me hard work and to persevere and be tough,” said French.

He also offered some advice for other students looking to earn a perfect score on the ACT.

“If you have an opportunity to take a class, it’s very good because it teaches you how to play the game and that’s what the ACT is. It’s a game that you’ve got to learn to, to play,” said French.

Earning a perfect score is extremely rare, according to Rath Education Group, less than 0.5% of the 1.3 million students who take the ACT earn a perfect score.