KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — McGhee Tyson Airport has been decorated for the holiday season and this year’s decorations are extra special.

Ron Pavlik, Building Supervisor at McGhee Tyson Airport, is retiring after 33 years of service. Apart from his regular duties, Ron has also been responsible for the annual holiday decorations around the airport.

“For the past 20 years, I have been a part of the team that decorates the terminal during the holiday season. We aim to make the public happy and excited to see the terminal decorated for the holidays,” said Pavlik.

Ron Pavlik (Photo via WATE)

Along with a team of 12 others, Pavlik decorates the large tree in the terminal, the concourse, all the gates, the second level above the ticket counters, and puts wreaths outside the airport building.

Pavlik ended with “I’ve worked with a bunch of good people over the last 33 years, and it’s a sad time to leave.”