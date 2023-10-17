KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing man’s body has been found in Chilhowee Lake according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a post from BCSO, deputies located Garrett McAmis, 18, late Monday with the assistance of tips from citizens. Divers with the Blount Special Operations and Response Team found his body in his vehicle in Chilhowee Lake.

“This is not what we hoped for. Sheriff James Lee Berrong extends his sympathy to Garrett’s loved ones,” wrote BCSO on Facebook.

McAmis was reportedly involved in a fatal car accident on Calderwood Highway. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The 18-year-old was last seen driving his 2012 Kia Sorento, silver in color, with Tennessee registration according to BCSO. A family member reported him missing on Sunday. BCSO said his last known contact was with a friend who received a text message from him on Friday night stating that he was at a pull-off on The Dragon, an area of U.S. Highway 129, also known as Calderwood Highway. McAmis reportedly told his friend that he was having trouble breathing.