BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of a wildfire, according to Mark Nagi.

Nagi posted to Twitter about a wildfire that happened near “The Dragon,” also known as U.S. Highway 129, due to a motorcycle crash.

The fire was in the grass area and manage to spread leaving the area closed.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently on the scene. Blount County Fire Department was reported to be on the way.

According to the Smartway Map, the fire is set to be cleared by 3 p.m. Traffic will be affected for anyone heading north.

