MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Amazon Fulfillment Center off of Pellissippi Parkway has been under construction for some time now and the warehouse is officially one step closer to being open.

As Amazon inches closer to the finish line of officially opening its fulfillment center in Alcoa, the company hosted its first round of hiring events at the Foothills Mall in Maryville. Residents in the area said that Amazon will have an effect on everybody.

“With anything like this growth magnitude, you’re going to have a little bit of congestion but people will figure it out and they’ll handle that in the long run,” Louisville resident Gail Guge said. “I think the huge pro’s more than outweigh that because again, we’ll have good jobs, good job security and it’ll increase money to the tax base and that helps everybody who lives here.”

All of this continued growth and the addition of multiple large employers in the county show why it’s great for those looking for jobs here.

“Blount County has become a regional employer as well. In addition to Amazon, we’ve got Smith & Wesson, Newell Rubber Maid, Arconic and Denzo just a name a few,” Blount County Partnership Director of Communications Jeff Muir said. “They bring people into this county all the time. If you look at the roadways and the traffic, you’ll see that there are just as many people coming in as they are leaving. Amazon is really bringing in another aspect of jobs to this community.

Those that start at Amazon now, have the opportunity to move up in the company.

“Amazon is more than sorters and pickers,” Muir said. “One of the great things is when you get hired on at Amazon, if you do that for about 30-60 days, you can pick which field you like to move to next. So, they really try to promote within.”

The company is looking to fill its current open positions before the facility officially opens. We are told the new facility will open in the late summer and will be fully operational in October just before the big holiday rush.