ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — A new manufacturing facility is promising to bring jobs and an over $10 million investment to Alcoa over the next three years.

Milltek Sport, a premium automobile exhaust specialist, announced the brand new facility as a part of it’s five year strategic expansion across the country and formation of Milltek Corporation. The new facility will be located at 3202 Regal Drive, near the Amazon Distribution Center.

Milltek s facility was selected with the help of the State of Tennessee and Blount Partnership. Jeff Muir, Director of Communications for Blount Partnership, explained that the facility is located in a prominent and accessible location for Courier networks while being close to east coast ports for inbound sea freight.

“We enthusiastically welcome Milltek Corp to Blount County’s diverse set of employers,” said Matt Murray, chair of the Blount County Industrial Development Board. “It’s the investment of companies like this that add to the options residents have to obtain employment and begin a life-long career. We expect Milltek Corp to be a great community partner and look forward to building a working relationship with their entire staff.”

Muir said that the installation of the 35,000 square-foot manufacturing and R&D facility is planned within the next 18 months, and an initial capital investment of $2.5 million. Within the next 3 years, the Milltek Corp. expects to create jobs for 35 employees and further invest $8 million.

“We’ve worked hard to remain at the forefront of manufacturer trends throughout our 39-year history,” said Steve Pound, Managing Director of Milltek Sport and CEO of Milltek Corp. “From forced induction and electrification, to tighter emission controls, our products continue to offer customers enhanced sound, quality, and durability, without compromising on compliance. The US domestic market has always been an exciting one for us, and plans for our next series of first to market systems for the US are already well underway.”

According to the release from Blount Partnership, Milltek’s headquarters are located in the UK, and the company has an additional development and testing center in Germany at the Nürburgring race circuit where exhaust systems are developed and tested in house with state of the art equipment.